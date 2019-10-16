UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Healthcare Units Sealed In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Several healthcare units sealed in Dir Lower

Inspector Healthcare Commission Muhammad Rais Jan Khalil Wednesday paid supervise visit to bazaars and carried out inspection of different healthcare facilities

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector Healthcare Commission Muhammad Rais Jan Khalil Wednesday paid supervise visit to bazaars and carried out inspection of different healthcare facilities.

The general public during the Khuli Kachehri at Odigam had also called for action against illegal dental clinics in front of DHQ Hospital Timergara.

During the inspection team sealed Al Farooq Dental Clinic of Umar Farooq because of non-qualified person. Umar Farooq was found busy in dental practice at the time of inspection.

Notices were issued for registration and renewal to Qazi Clinical Laboratory, Ijaz Clinical Laboratory. The inspector healthcare commission said during the inspection a total six premises were inspected on routine basis and these raids were being conducted on the directives of the deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan.

Related Topics

Visit Timergara

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz leads Southern Punjab to four-wicket wi ..

37 seconds ago

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Sh ..

54 seconds ago

UAE Hopes New Food Labelling Policy to Make Eating ..

1 second ago

30 people arrested during Catalan protests: police ..

1 minute ago

Polio campaign kicks off Nov'4: Babar Bin Atta

1 minute ago

At Least Seven Taliban Militants Killed, Eight Arr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.