Several healthcare units sealed in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector Healthcare Commission Muhammad Rais Jan Khalil Wednesday paid supervise visit to bazaars and carried out inspection of different healthcare facilities.

The general public during the Khuli Kachehri at Odigam had also called for action against illegal dental clinics in front of DHQ Hospital Timergara.

During the inspection team sealed Al Farooq Dental Clinic of Umar Farooq because of non-qualified person. Umar Farooq was found busy in dental practice at the time of inspection.

Notices were issued for registration and renewal to Qazi Clinical Laboratory, Ijaz Clinical Laboratory. The inspector healthcare commission said during the inspection a total six premises were inspected on routine basis and these raids were being conducted on the directives of the deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan.