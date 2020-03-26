UrduPoint.com
Several Shopkeepers Held For Violating Lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The police, under section CrPC 144, claimed on Thursday to have arrested several shopkeepers for violating lockdown in tehsil Jarranwala.

The teams of various police stations including city, Sadr, Satiana, Khurrianwala and Balochni checked the situation of lockdown and arrested several shopkeepers on violation.

Cases have been registration against the accused.

