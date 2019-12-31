UrduPoint.com
Severe Cold Wave Fetches Families To Enjoy Winter Food Delights

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:02 PM

The provincial capital, after a severe cold wave that gripped it for last couple of days, has seen a significant rush of families enjoying winter food delights, especially chicken corn soup and Desi Yakhni

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial capital, after a severe cold wave that gripped it for last couple of days, has seen a significant rush of families enjoying winter food delights, especially chicken corn soup and Desi Yakhni.

The city's cantonment areas witnessed unprecedented number of visitors at chicken corn soup and Desi yakhani shops while families along with children in other parts of the city are also rushing to enjoy winter comfort foods to beat the cold.

The shopkeepers have established special stalls of the variety of soups with different sauces and boiled eggs which has also generated economic activity besides enhancing peoples' social interaction who visit the markets till late night and can be seen involved in chit chat.

The price for a soup bowl according to its size and ingredients ranges from Rs40 to120, whereas one bowl of yakhani is being offered at Rs 40-50 this year against Rs30-40 last year, which shows prices have been increased due to surge of demand.

Khayam Khan, a vendor said the increased prices were only for more sauces and special ingredients added to make the delight more delicious and tasty.

"I came from Nowshera to enjoy traditional Peshawari corn soup,'" Khurshid Khan, an employee of public sector who came along with family members told APP at Hashtnagri bazaar.

"The Peshawari soup has its own uniqueness in taste due to its traditional recipe and local cooks' expertise," he added.

"Since my childhood, I am coming to Peshawar to enjoy corn soup in winter,'" he said. He also demanded to the relevant authorities to check high prices of these food items, saying, the shopkeepers were exploiting the situation to make extra buck.

"I prefer Desi chicken yakhani than soup because its organic and natural ingredients used in it keep my body warm for more time and is also cost-efficient," Zeeshan Khan, a local government employee who had arrive in cantonment area with family told APP.

He said a chicken leg piece along with yakhani cup was being sold at Rs 200-250 in local market against Rs150-180 last year that needed to be checked by the district administration.

He also called to fix the prices of seasonal cuisines so that public can be protected from being charged exorbitant rates and society's low paid segments could also enjoy these winter delights.

