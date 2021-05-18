Sexagenarian jailbirds Covid-19 vaccination completed: DIG Prisons

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 vaccination of sexagenarian jailbirds was completed in all jails of Faisalabad region, said DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday,he said that government SOPs regarding corona control were being implemented strictly in the jails. All inmates aged between 60-69 years were vaccinated against coronavirus while vaccination of remaining prisoners was under way.

Responding to a question, he said that the jails of Faisalabad region had the accommodation capacity of 4503 prisoners whereas 6671 prisoners were housed in these prisons at present including 113 juveniles and 144 females. Although the figure of jail birds was far above than the jail capacity, yet we were striving hard to provide all necessary facilities to jail inmates in addition to strictly implementing anti-corona SOPs including use of facemasks and social distancing among the prisoners, he added.

Giving some details, he said that 2766 prisoners were locked in Central Jail Faisalabad against its capacity of 1885 while 1591 prisoners are in District Jail Faisalabad against its capacity of 934 prisoners.

Similarly, 1468 prisoners were housed in District Jail Jhang against its capacity of 1008 prisoners whereas 846 prisoners were detained in District Jail Toba Tek Singh against its capacity of 676 prisoners.

He said that TEVTA launched various programs in the jails for technical education and vocational training of the prisoners whereas various reforms were introduced for character building of the jail inmates so that they could spend a productive life in the society after their release.

He said that quality food and good housing facilities were being provided to jailbirds in addition to arranging electric water coolers, fans and air-coolers for them according to harshness of the weather.

DIG Prisons further said that he used to conduct surprise visits to the jails of Faisalabad. All jail superintendents were directed to ensure tight security, strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs, provision of necessary facilities to the prisoners and cleanliness in the jails and no security flaw, negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regarding, he added.