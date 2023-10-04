Open Menu

SFA, SSWMB To Start Project For Recycling Of Left Over Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 07:46 PM

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) in collaboration with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) will start collection of leftover food items from Burns Road Food Street for their recycling into fertilizers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) in collaboration with Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) will start collection of leftover food items from Burns Road Food Street for their recycling into fertilizers.

Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain informed during a visit to Burns Road Food Street on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Managing Director Solid Waste Management Board Imtiaz Shah and other officials of SFA and SSWMB, said a statement issued here.

Heads of SFA and SSWMB discussed in detail the matters relating to collection of waste material including leftover food items from the food street and their recycling with office bearers of Burns Road Food Street Association.

Speaking on the occasion Agha Fakhar Hussain said that Sindh Food Authority intended to make Burns Road Food Street a model food street and for achieving the objectives two types of green bins would be placed at Burns Road Food Street.

Leftover food items would be disposed of in the specific type of green bins while non-edible items would be disposed of in the other bin, he added that waste collecting vehicles of the Solid Waste Management Board will collect these items and shift them to recycling plants where those items will be recycled into fertilizer.

Representatives of Burns Road Food Street Association appreciated the project and assured their full support to make it a success.

