Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Organizes Awareness Rally Against Breast Cancer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:09 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Tuesday organized awareness rally against breast cancer in women to create awareness about breast cancer spreading rapidly in women

NWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Tuesday organized awareness rally against breast cancer in women to create awareness about breast cancer spreading rapidly in women.

According to press release issued here on Tuesday, awareness rally was arranged under led by ex V C Professor Dr.

Tayyaba Zarif while Dr.Qurat- ul- Ain Soomro, Marina Sherbaz, female faculty and non faculty members and a large number of female students participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally they said October was the month for awareness about breast cancer among women.

