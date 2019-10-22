Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University organizes awareness rally against breast cancer

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Tuesday organized awareness rally against breast cancer in women to create awareness about breast cancer spreading rapidly in women

According to press release issued here on Tuesday, awareness rally was arranged under led by ex V C Professor Dr.

Tayyaba Zarif while Dr.Qurat- ul- Ain Soomro, Marina Sherbaz, female faculty and non faculty members and a large number of female students participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally they said October was the month for awareness about breast cancer among women.