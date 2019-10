(@FahadShabbir)

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah will organise a blood donation camp on Thursday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah will organise a blood donation camp on Thursday.

The blood would be provided to patients, especially children suffering from thalassemia, a university press release said..