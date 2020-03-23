Shahi Syed appeals workers to quarantine themselves to homes

Awami National Party Sindh chapter's President Shahi Syed has appealed to his party workers and supporters to help deserving people in their surroundings during the lockdown in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Awami National Party Sindh chapter's President Shahi Syed has appealed to his party workers and supporters to help deserving people in their surroundings during the lockdown in the province.

In a message, he said that the decision of lockdown by the provincial government was taken in larger interest of people to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. Everyone should support the government in its effort to contain the spread of the epidemic.

Shahi Syed further said there is no treatment for corona virus and precautions are the only solution. "We all should quarantine ourselves to homes for 15 day".

He said the collective efforts are the need of the hour.