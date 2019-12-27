Shaikh Zahid Cancer hospital to be operational soon

(@imziishan)

The first ever cancer hospital of Balochistan Shaikh Zahid Hospital, Quetta is going to be operational soon as the construction work is in its final stages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The first ever cancer hospital of Balochistan Shaikh Zahid Hospital, Quetta is going to be operational soon as the construction work is in its final stages.

An official of Balochistan government told APP the project was initiated as per public demand which would facilitate the cancer patients within the province.

He said that the government has allocated Rs 1billion in current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the establishment of cancer hospital in Quetta.

The Federal government had also made commitment to provide its supports in building the first cancer hospital of the province.He said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan would inaugurate the hospital.

The cancer hospital would be the first of its kind, primarily focusing diagnosis of the fatal disease, as large number of patients affected due to cancer in the province were being referred to different hospitals in the country, he added.

Criticizing the previous governments for lack of improvement in health sector of the province, he said dozens of people lost their lives due to lack of proper treatment in their areas.

He said Balochistan government was striving hard to extend health care facilities to people at their doorsteps and released Rs 17.749million to purchase medicine, equipments for the hospitals of the Quetta city.