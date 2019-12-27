UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaikh Zahid Cancer Hospital To Be Operational Soon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Shaikh Zahid Cancer hospital to be operational soon

The first ever cancer hospital of Balochistan Shaikh Zahid Hospital, Quetta is going to be operational soon as the construction work is in its final stages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The first ever cancer hospital of Balochistan Shaikh Zahid Hospital, Quetta is going to be operational soon as the construction work is in its final stages.

An official of Balochistan government told APP the project was initiated as per public demand which would facilitate the cancer patients within the province.

He said that the government has allocated Rs 1billion in current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the establishment of cancer hospital in Quetta.

The Federal government had also made commitment to provide its supports in building the first cancer hospital of the province.He said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan would inaugurate the hospital.

The cancer hospital would be the first of its kind, primarily focusing diagnosis of the fatal disease, as large number of patients affected due to cancer in the province were being referred to different hospitals in the country, he added.

Criticizing the previous governments for lack of improvement in health sector of the province, he said dozens of people lost their lives due to lack of proper treatment in their areas.

He said Balochistan government was striving hard to extend health care facilities to people at their doorsteps and released Rs 17.749million to purchase medicine, equipments for the hospitals of the Quetta city.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Cancer Government

Recent Stories

KP PA pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

35 seconds ago

Beijing has over 200,000 electric vehicle charging ..

37 seconds ago

Russia challenges WADA doping ban

39 seconds ago

Stock exchange posts bearish trend

40 seconds ago

Special Communications Organization (SCO) appoints ..

42 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.