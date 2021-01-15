Shaista urges people to adopt preventive measures against Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Renowned social activist and chairperson Step Foundation Sukkur Shaista Khoso on Friday called upon the people to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus threat to stop the further spread of the viral disease.

Talking to APP here, she said being a nation we have to display responsibility in order to understand the prevailing challenge of Covid-19 pandemic, she added. Today's social distancing will save us from the agony of a permanent separation, she said.