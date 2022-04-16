Shanghai: 3,590 Local Confirmed, 19,923 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 03:55 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:China's economic hub Shanghai reported 3,590 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,923 local asymptomatic carriers on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.