Shanghai Customs Improves Efficiency Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Published April 13, 2022

Shanghai Customs has introduced targeted measures to improve its operating efficiency in the face of a local COVID-19 resurgence, the customs announced Tuesday evening

According to the customs, import and export declarations can now be completed online, while goods inspection can be conducted without the staffers of enterprises in attendance.

Green channels will be opened for inspection of key commodities essential to people's livelihoods, it noted.

The customs advised enterprises to strengthen coordination with multiple parties including freight forwarding agents and freight depots to accelerate goods pickup.

