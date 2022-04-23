Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,736 confirmed, 20,634 asymptomatic

China's Shanghai reported 2,736 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 20,634 local asymptomatic carriers on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported 2,736 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 20,634 local asymptomatic carriers on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

On Friday, 12 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Shanghai, of which the average age was around 88 and the oldest was 99. All the deceased had serious underlying health conditions such as bronchial asthma, coronary heart disease and hypertension, said the commission.

None of them had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Friday, the city had 157 COVID-19 patients in severe condition and 18 in critical condition receiving treatment in designated hospitals.

Shanghai's epidemic situation is still grim and complex, with a large number of new infections being reported. They were mainly found in closed-off management areas, restrictive control areas and centralized quarantine sites, the commission told a press conference on Saturday.