Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight against COVID-19

SHANGHAI,April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Authorities and suppliers in Shanghai have been racing to secure daily supplies to residents as the megacity, with a population of over 24 million, began temporary closed-off management in two phases to curb the recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Shanghai has been working to increase sources of supplies and coordinate with suppliers to expand procurement channels to boost market supply, local authorities told a press conference.

Temporary vegetable warehouses have been set up for extra storage in the city and existing warehouses are boosting their capacity to deliver goods.

Local authorities have also issued passes to logistics companies to facilitate delivery to areas under closed-off management.

Shanghai reported 438 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 7,788 asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, according to the local health commission.