- Home
- Health
- News
- Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25,146 asymptomatic carriers
Shanghai Reports 2,573 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 25,146 Asymptomatic Carriers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 03:45 PM
Shanghai reported 2,573 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,146 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Shanghai reported 2,573 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,146 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.