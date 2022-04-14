UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Reports 2,573 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 25,146 Asymptomatic Carriers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 03:45 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Shanghai reported 2,573 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,146 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

