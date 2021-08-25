Shanghai reports two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Shanghai reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Shanghai reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

Both cases are Chinese nationals who have been under quarantine after close contacts with confirmed cases, according to the commission.

They have been sent to the designated medical institution for treatment.

A total of 156 close contacts of the newly-confirmed cases have been traced and quarantined.

The venues they visited have been disinfected. The 627 samples taken from the relevant surroundings all tested negative for the virus.