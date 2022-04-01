Shanghai Starts 2nd Phase of Massive COVID-19 Screening Amid Largest Lockdown in 2 Years

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Chinese city of Shanghai, with the population of nearly 25 million people, has launched the second phase of a massive COVID-19 PCR screening on Friday amid the largest lockdown in two years, the authorities said.

Over the past day, Shanghai detected 358 local COVID-19 cases, and another 4,144 asymptomatic infections.

The first lockdown phase lasted from 5 a.m. local time March 28 until 5 a.m. April 1 in the areas located east and south of the Huangpu River, including Pudong, Fengxian, Jinshan and Chongming districts, and several areas of Minhang and Songjiang.

The second phase came into effect at 3 a.m. April 1 and will last until 3 a.

m. April 5 in areas west of the Huangpu River, including Xuhui, Huangpu, and Jiading districts. The operation of public and private traffic is shut down, and the bridges over the river are also closed for the lockdown period.

On Tuesday, the city's authorities said that more than 8.26 million residents were screened.

China pursues stringent zero-COVID policy, which is now tested by the wave of the Omicron strain. Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, and the authorities redirected some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 - May 1 to relieve the COVID-19 prevention and control sector.