Shanghai to open more temporary hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

SHANGHAI, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Shanghai has opened and will continue to construct more temporary hospitals to enhance the city's treatment capacity for COVID-19 infections in its latest COVID-19 resurgence, authorities said Friday.

Four municipal-level temporary hospitals, three located in Pudong District and one in Chongming District, have been put into use as of Friday.

Covering a total of 500,000 square meters, the four sites can offer a total of 38,000 beds, said Jin Chen, deputy director of Shanghai's housing and urban-rural development management committee.

One temporary hospital under construction at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) will be in use from Saturday. Designed with a floor space of about 600,000 square meters with 50,000 beds in total when completely built, it will be Shanghai's largest temporary hospital.