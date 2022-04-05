UrduPoint.com

Shanghai's COVID-19 Testing Capacity Reaches 4 Mln Tubes Daily

Published April 05, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The maximum daily nucleic acid testing capacity in Shanghai has reached 4 million tubes, with the strong support of the central government and medical teams from other parts of China, the municipal government said Tuesday.

The single-day number of new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Shanghai stood at 13,354 on Monday, including 268 confirmed cases and 13,086 asymptomatic cases.

This figure brought the city's total local cases to over 73,000 in the latest resurgence beginning in early March.

The city has so far set up close to 20,000 sites and organized about 50,000 workers to take swab samples for nucleic acid testing.

A citywide nucleic acid testing was carried out on Monday among about 25.67 million residents, with nearly 2.43 million tubes of samples taken. About 1.93 million tubes have been tested as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

