SHCC Holds Training Workshop To Improve Patient Care

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:56 PM

SHCC holds training workshop to improve patient care

Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) conducted three-day training workshop of Training of Trainers (TOT) on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) conducted three-day training workshop of Training of Trainers (TOT) on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for hospitals.

The aim of the session was to provide guidelines for the implementation of MSDS in Healthcare Establishments (HCEs).

Addressing the training session Chief Executive Officer, Robust Pro Canada Dr Iftikhar-Uddin said that quality of healthcare services cannot be improved without following standards and SHCC has initiated the implementation of health quality standards for Hospitals (secondary and tertiary level).

Chief Guest of the session Dr Rizwan Azmi consultant General Surgeon, also explained the importance of standards in service delivery, infection control, hygiene, and waste management, he emphasized the need to properly disposed off after all contaminated materials surgery.

Dr Mehwish Fatima, Consultant Gynecologist, also instructed to follow the standards in healthcare establishments.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the workshop, Chief Executive Officer, SHCC, Dr Minhaj Qidwai said aim of organizing training workshop to improve healthcare standards through Sindh Services Delivery Standards across the province.

He informed that training and inspections of healthcare establishments would be continued throughout the province to bring improve in health facilities.

The workshop was attended by DHOs, HODs, Consultants, MedicalExperts, SMOs, ADHOs of Sindh.

