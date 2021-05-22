UrduPoint.com
Shenzhen Reports One Asymptomatic Coronavirus Infection

22nd May 2021

The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday registered an asymptomatic infection of novel coronavirus, local authorities said Saturday

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday registered an asymptomatic infection of novel coronavirus, local authorities said Saturday.

The asymptomatic case was identified as a 44-year-old man from Yantian District's port area, whose work involved boarding global freight ships, said the district's headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

All of the 54 close contacts of the asymptomatic carrier have been quarantined and tested negative in nucleic acid tests.

The district is home to Yantian port, a pivotal foreign trade port in China.

More Stories From Health

