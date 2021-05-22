Shenzhen reports one asymptomatic coronavirus infection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday registered an asymptomatic infection of novel coronavirus, local authorities said Saturday

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday registered an asymptomatic infection of novel coronavirus, local authorities said Saturday.

The asymptomatic case was identified as a 44-year-old man from Yantian District's port area, whose work involved boarding global freight ships, said the district's headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

All of the 54 close contacts of the asymptomatic carrier have been quarantined and tested negative in nucleic acid tests.

The district is home to Yantian port, a pivotal foreign trade port in China.