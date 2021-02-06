Shifa Foundation organizes walk on cancer awareness

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Khadeeja Azhar, Director of Shifa Foundation, and medical experts shed light over the causes of cancers and its symptoms, stressing upon daily walk and effective play for healthy life.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Each one of us must adopt a healthy lifestyle, ensure daily walk and play effective role in spreading awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer, which is the second leading cause of death globally.

This was stated by Dr. Khadeeja Azhar, Director of Shifa Foundation -- a not for profit organization working for the alleviation of human suffering in different regions of Pakistan – while addressing a hiking activity on Trail III of Margalla Hills organized by Shifa Foundation to create awareness among general public in commemoration of the World Cancer Day in Islamabad on Thursday.

Dr. Khadeeja Azhar said that the prime objective of the activity was inculcated among the people to follow best health practices to protect themselves and their family members from this deadly disease. She said suggested heath tips to the participants and advised them to ensure walk in their daily life for physical and mental health.

Addressing the participants, Dr Zeeshan, Medical Director, Shifa International Hospital, said that it is important to understand each type of cancer and how it impacts the body. He said that we should adopt healthy lifestyle for a healthier and brighter world free of cancer.

Taimoor Shah, Chief Operating Officer, Shifa Hospital, said that the aim to observe the World Cancer Day is to reduce misconceptions about cancer and to help people in getting the right information about it. He said that it also offers a chance to make an impact in the betterment of the life of cancer patients and survivors.

He thanked Nadeem Ahmed Malik, Director Marketing and Sales, Merixil Pharma, Syed Mubashir Hussain, Senior Sales Manager, PharmEvo and Muhammad Atif from Amgomed, Shifa International Hospital, eShifa for their support in organizing this cancer awareness hiking activity.

As many as 150 students, youth, professionals and members of the civil society organizations participated in the activity.

Shifa Foundation provides free of cost medical services in areas with no access to basic health facilities and to people who cannot afford it. The organization being a sister concern of Shifa International Hospitals enjoys well-trained staff and senior doctors providing healthcare facilities to underprivileged communities. In 2017 Shifa Foundation successfully initiated project for treatment of cancer patients and to date have provided treatment and assistance to over 65 patients with estimated spending of over 25 Million through our generous donors.