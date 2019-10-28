Shifa International Hospital vows to emphasize stroke risks, prevention

Shifa International Hospital on Monday observed World Stroke Day to emphasize related risks and prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Shifa International Hospital on Monday observed World Stroke Day to emphasize related risks and prevention.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maimoona Siddiqui, HoD and consultant Neurologist at Shifa International Hospitals (SIH) said this year's theme is "Don't Be the One". A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to it, is cut off, caused by a clot or bleeding in the brain, she added.

Dr Maimoona said, 80% of strokes could be prevented by addressing a small number of risk factors, including hypertension, diet, smoking and lack of exercise.

"We also know that action on prevention would also contribute to a massive scale reduction in heart disease, cancer and diabetes," she said.

Dr. Maimoona said stroke survivors can face significant impairment of movement, speech, cognition alongside debilitating psychological, social and financial problems.

Consultant Stroke Specialist Dr. Raja Farhat Shoaib said stroke has already reached epidemic proportions.

One in six people worldwide will have a stroke in their lifetime. Some 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke each year and 5.8 million people die from it.

Dr Shoaib said in Pakistan the annual mortality rate per 100,000 people from stroke has increased by 40.9% since 1990, an average of 1.8% a year. Some 350,000 Pakistanis suffer from stroke every year.

He said "Don't Be the One" is aimed at educating people about the best ways to minimize stroke, facilitate access to the best possible treatment, care and support along the pathway to recovery.

Dr. Farhat emphasized that, we should know our personal risk factors; control high blood pressure, do moderate exercise 5 times a week, eat a healthy and balanced diet, reduce your cholesterol, maintain a healthy BMI or waist to hip ratio, stop smoking and avoid second-hand exposure, identify and treat atrial fibrillation, reduce your risk from diabetes, talk to your doctor and get educated about stroke.