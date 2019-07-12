UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shortage Of Medicines, Poor Sanitation At PMC Hospital Annoy Health Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Shortage of medicines, poor sanitation at PMC Hospital annoy health committee

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman District Health Committee, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar expressed annoyance over shortage of medicines and poor sanitary conditions at Peoples Medical College Hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman District Health Committee, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar expressed annoyance over shortage of medicines and poor sanitary conditions at Peoples Medical College Hospital.

During visit of the hospital on Friday, the DC accompanied by members of District Health Committee (DHC) took a detailed view of Intensive Care Unit, Paeds, Medical, Gynea and Emergency wards, laboratory and other wards of the hospital.

They inquired about the health of admitted patients and facilities being provided. The attendants present on the occasion informed that hospital lacked stock of medicines while the sanitation situation is very poor.

Chairman DHC, directed Medical Superintendent to submit list of required medicines to head office and sanitation conditions be improved with immediate effect.

Medical Superintendent Dr Shamsuddin Siyal, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Saeeda Rasheed and Prof Dr Ali Akbar Siyal informed DC about the issues and health facilities being provided to patients.

The DC said that DHC was formed to improve and monitor health facilities in the district. He said that improvement in laboratory and pharma would be done on priority basis in the PMC Hospital.

He instructed Engineer Provincial Buildings Aftab Malik to complete the ongoing M and R work in the hospital and prepare new schemes for other departments with the consultation of Medical Superintendent. He also directed to immediately activate the lift machines.

He directed officials of Public Health Engineering Department and Municipal Committee to resolve the issues of drainage and drinking water at the earliest and submit a report to committee if any hurdles come in the way.

Related Topics

Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Poor Water Visit

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy to OPCW Warns of New Chemical Provoc ..

35 seconds ago

TEVTA Punjab to establish "Hunergah" at Lahore Col ..

38 seconds ago

Monsoon rains kill 17 in Nepal, six in India

40 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy seizes huge Narco Cache

42 seconds ago

Open courts to be facilitate Lesco consumers

10 minutes ago

Turkish Personnel Being Trained to Operate S-400 i ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.