Shortage of medicines, poor sanitation at PMC Hospital annoy health committee

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman District Health Committee, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar expressed annoyance over shortage of medicines and poor sanitary conditions at Peoples Medical College Hospital.

During visit of the hospital on Friday, the DC accompanied by members of District Health Committee (DHC) took a detailed view of Intensive Care Unit, Paeds, Medical, Gynea and Emergency wards, laboratory and other wards of the hospital.

They inquired about the health of admitted patients and facilities being provided. The attendants present on the occasion informed that hospital lacked stock of medicines while the sanitation situation is very poor.

Chairman DHC, directed Medical Superintendent to submit list of required medicines to head office and sanitation conditions be improved with immediate effect.

Medical Superintendent Dr Shamsuddin Siyal, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Saeeda Rasheed and Prof Dr Ali Akbar Siyal informed DC about the issues and health facilities being provided to patients.

The DC said that DHC was formed to improve and monitor health facilities in the district. He said that improvement in laboratory and pharma would be done on priority basis in the PMC Hospital.

He instructed Engineer Provincial Buildings Aftab Malik to complete the ongoing M and R work in the hospital and prepare new schemes for other departments with the consultation of Medical Superintendent. He also directed to immediately activate the lift machines.

He directed officials of Public Health Engineering Department and Municipal Committee to resolve the issues of drainage and drinking water at the earliest and submit a report to committee if any hurdles come in the way.