Shukat Yousafzai urges PDM to suspend political rallies as strong wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that the opposition will have to play a responsible role in national interest and urged the opposition parties to suspend their political rallies amid a strong second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he lamented that the opposition is holding political rallies at a critical time when the economy of the country is getting back on its feet despite coronavirus pandemic.

"We have also suspended all our political rallies and urge the opposition to do so as well as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the country," minister added.

He said mass awareness campaign had already been launched in KP and other parts of the country to educate the people about the pandemic.

He added that the decision about educational institutions in the country should be closed or not would be made in the coming days.

Replying a Query, the minister said that the opposition parties should accept the results of the G-B elections and they should now more focused on the health of people instead of doing negative politics.

The minister said the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the second wave of coronavirus and had asked for restrictions on weddings and other large gatherings.

He said the government would take opposition's support to jointly fight global disease of coronavirus.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a real national leader who had taken several long-term initiatives for betterment of the country.

"Let us jointly eradicate this fatal disease under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will eliminate this pandemic with the help of provincial governments and media," he added.