Sightsavers Sets Up Free Eye Testing Camp On Int'l Day Of Education
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 08:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sightsavers - an international non-profit making organization - joined hands with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday to mark on the International Day of Education with the mission of “Clearing the Path to Education” and managed a free eye testing camp as a step to reinforce the strong connection between eye health and educational outcomes.
This was done under its school Health Integrated Programming project (SHIP) being managed in Islamabad which involves training teachers on eye screening of students, free screening of schoolchildren for vision problems by qualified optometrists and providing free spectacles and treatment where needed, a news release said.
Munazza Gillani, Country Director Sightsavers, on the occasion, said that her organization "not only calls for inclusion of children with disabilities in learning process but also facilitates the process".
"We promote inclusive education and to ensure this we facilitate people and children with refractive error to have access to high quality services, checkup facilities, spectacles and the treatment they need."
She said by setting up a free eye camp they wanted to play their role in improving confidence, productivity and well being of the children as weak eye sight and issues of refractive errors were the biggest barriers in the learning process.
Senior Programme Manager, Sightsavers, Itfaq Khan, said that they were working towards preventing avoidable visual impairment and blindness of most vulnerable group of people especially children, by providing and enhacing high quality eye care.
He also said that inclusive education was not only a basic human right, but also a powerful tool for achieving sustainable development.
This activity was part of the event organized by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in National in National library of Pakistan.
The event had many educational stalls and attracted huge attention from children, students and parents. As many as 200 people visited Sightsavers Kiosk for free eye Testing Service. A team of qualified optometrists with supporting staff was present there to test the eyes and provide guidance to the people on eye care.
The parents and teachers appreciated the step, saying that many children faced difficulties in learning due to weak eye sight and other eye problems, the news release said.
