Simple interventions can control BP among hypertensive patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Community health worker led care in Pakistan Is registered to have meaningfully improved blood pressure control in hypertensive patients, says a multi country research study published in the New England Journal of Medicine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Community health worker led care in Pakistan Is registered to have meaningfully improved blood pressure control in hypertensive patients, says a multi country research study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The multi-country intervention trial, Control of Blood Pressure and Risk Attenuation - Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka (COBRA BPS), evaluated the effectiveness of a range of interventions consisting of home visits by community healthcare workers to monitor blood pressure (BP) and provide lifestyle coaching.

The study spread over a period of two years also included provision for physician training and coordination with the public health care infrastructure among 2,550 individuals with hypertension living in 30 rural communities in the three South Asian countries.

It was found that a low cost, multi component intervention helped deliver a clinically meaningful reduction in blood pressure levels among patients living with high blood pressure, or hypertension, as well as better control of the condition.

At the end of the study, the decline in mean systolic BP was 5 mmHg greater in the intervention group versus the control group, which received the usual care.