Since 2001, an increasing proportion of Pakistanis is now indifferent about the gender of the doctor they choose to visit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2001, respondents were asked “God forbid if you have to go to a doctor would you like your doctor to be male or female?” In response, 48% said they would prefer a male doctor, 16% said they would prefer a female doctor, and 35% said it makes no difference.



Trend Analysis across the years: Overall the percentage of female respondents who would prefer a female doctor have increased, whereas the percentage of male respondents who would prefer a male doctor has decreased over the years.

Almost an equal proportion of male and female respondents were indifferent about the gender of their doctor in 2017.