Since March, Over 3 In 5 Pakistanis Continue To Believe That The Threat Of Coronavirus Is Exaggerated

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:09 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, since March, 3 in 5 Pakistanis continue to believe that the threat of coronavirus is exaggerated

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, since March, 3 in 5 Pakistanis continue to believe that the threat of coronavirus is exaggerated.


A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “To what extent do you agree/disagree that the threat of Coronavirus is being exaggerated?” In response to this question, 62% agreed that the threat is exaggerated while 38% disagree.

