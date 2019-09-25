UrduPoint.com
Sindh Dengue Control Program Confirms 11th Death In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Dengue Control Program here on Wednesday confirmed 11 dengue fever induced deaths in the province during current year.

The latest casualty was said to be 57 years Nadeem Zafar, a resident of Garden East -Karachi, admitted to Agha Khan Hospital in a precarious condition.

According to officials concerned the patient succumbed to severity of associated complications of the ailment Tuesday night.

The total number of Dengue Fever cases reported during the current year from Sindh were said to reach 2639 including 2523 from Karachi only.

As for current month of September 102 cases of dengue were reported from Karachi and six from other districts of the province.

