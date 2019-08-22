UrduPoint.com
Sindh Dengue Program Develops Contingency Plan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Sindh Program for Dengue Prevention and Control (SPDP&C) has developed and also put into operation an elaborate contingency plan for the ongoing monsoon season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Program for Dengue Prevention and Control (SPDP&C) has developed and also put into operation an elaborate contingency plan for the ongoing monsoon season.

Dr. Mehmood Iqbal, Manager for SPDP&C here on Thursday said dengue outbreak routinely registered during monsoons for the past few years and due to climatic changes, is attempted to be prevented through an efficient strategy.

Mentioning that a 40-page plan developed for the purpose was aimed at containing larvicidal growth of the particular type of mosquito responsible for the virus that thrives in clean water.

Under the strategy operational steps were said to have been taken to also ensure immediate response after getting notified of new cases in any area.

Highlighting relevance of the contingency plan in a statement, he said a total number of 2,088 confirmed cases of dengue were registered and this also included deaths in 2018.

During the current year (2019), 1,245 cases were said to have been reported with six fatalities and that as many as 1,183 cases are from Karachi alone and rest of 62 from other districts.

In this month of August until now, 207 cases are reported, of them 201 cases are from Karachi, he said.

Dr. Mehmood Iqbal mentioning that he has also submitted the plan to the provincial health secretary said the department being fully alive to the situation is already on high alert.

Offices of the program in Karachi and other parts of the province, he said are and will remain open also during holidays to monitor the situation.

A control room was said to have also been established at program office in Karachi, where reports about new cases if any and performance of teams are being received on a daily basis.

More teams are formed to increase reach in more areas on risk of dengue mosquito, he said.

Dr. Mehmood Iqbal further mentioned that field teams are undertaking larvicidal activities, rapid case response, fumigation and social mobilisation.

