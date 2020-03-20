UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Confirms First Death Of Coronavirus Patient

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:58 PM

Sindh government confirms first death of coronavirus patient

Sindh health department here on Friday confirmed first coronavirus disease (Covid 19) induced death in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh health department here on Friday confirmed first coronavirus disease (Covid 19) induced death in the province.

The deceased was a 77-year old senior citizen from Karachi was under treatment at a local hospital, with no reported history of contact with any Covid carrier.

Brought to a local hospital with flu symptoms was tested coronavirus positive, age factor was said to had aggravated his condition leading to ultimate collapse.

