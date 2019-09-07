UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government Notifies Commission For HIV/AIDS Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Sindh Government notifies commission for HIV/AIDS control

The Sindh government has notified the Provincial Commission for HIV/AIDS Control, Treatment and Protection with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh government has notified the Provincial Commission for HIV/AIDS Control, Treatment and Protection with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Health Department, Sindh Government, the commission will comprise governing as well working body with respectable representatives of the society as the members.

Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi, Dr. Bashir Arain, Shabbir Shah, Gul Muneer Shah and Hussain Bux Memon will be the members of the governing body.

President Infection Control Society, Dr.

Rafiq Khanani, Dr. Shobha (an infection prevention expert associated with Dow University of Health Sciences), Dr. Naseem Salahuddin (In-charge, HIV Treatment Centre, Dr. Fatima Mir (In-charge HIV Treatment Centre, AKU), Advocate Asif Soomro, Dr. Sharaf Ali Shah (Representative of NGO), Mrs. Rubab (Member of Risk Community), Muhammad Raza (Representative of People Living with HIV), Bindia Rana (Member of Risk Community) and Manager, Sindh AIDS control Program have been notified as the members of working body.

Related Topics

Sindh AIDS Government

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation work of D-12 in full swing by the C ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir turmoil eye-opener for justice loving peop ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 07 Sep 2019

11 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city Karach ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to address a conference tomo ..

11 minutes ago

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan pays tribute to martyrs of ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.