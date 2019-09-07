Sindh Government notifies commission for HIV/AIDS control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh government has notified the Provincial Commission for HIV/AIDS Control, Treatment and Protection with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Health Department, Sindh Government, the commission will comprise governing as well working body with respectable representatives of the society as the members.

Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi, Dr. Bashir Arain, Shabbir Shah, Gul Muneer Shah and Hussain Bux Memon will be the members of the governing body.

President Infection Control Society, Dr.

Rafiq Khanani, Dr. Shobha (an infection prevention expert associated with Dow University of Health Sciences), Dr. Naseem Salahuddin (In-charge, HIV Treatment Centre, Dr. Fatima Mir (In-charge HIV Treatment Centre, AKU), Advocate Asif Soomro, Dr. Sharaf Ali Shah (Representative of NGO), Mrs. Rubab (Member of Risk Community), Muhammad Raza (Representative of People Living with HIV), Bindia Rana (Member of Risk Community) and Manager, Sindh AIDS control Program have been notified as the members of working body.