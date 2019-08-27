Sindh government seeks change in MBBS entry test date: Dr. Azra Peechuho

The Sindh government has sought change in the date announced by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for MBBS entry test 2019 under the plea that being 8th of Muharram-ul-Harraam, it would be difficult for candidates to ensure their presence at the designated examination centres

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh government has sought change in the date announced by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ( PMDC ) for MBBS entry test 2019 under the plea that being 8th of Muharram-ul-Harraam, it would be difficult for candidates to ensure their presence at the designated examination centres.

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Peechuho in a press conference here on Tuesday said the PMDC that has already conducted the admission tests for fresh academic session of MBBS program in Punjab and other parts of the country with the exception of Sindh and Baluchistan, has announced September 8 as the date for the two provinces. "This incidentally happens to be 8th day of Muharram too when due to peculiar circumstances, high security is declared and certain routes are also closed turning difficult for many of the candidates, invigilators and other concerned to ensure their presence at the examination centres," she elaborated.

In reply to a question, the Minister acknowledged that as per request of Sindh government, the PMDC changed its announced date of August 25 to September 8.

"This was because at the time of date announcement by PMDC, many of the intermediate examination boards in Sindh were not able to announce the results for 2019," she said.

Dr. Azra Peechuho mentioned it was on the basis of average highest percentage that candidates for MBBS program were allowed to appear in the admission test for the same. In this context, she also reminded that 70 percent is the cut-off limit for Sindh-based candidates allowed to appear in the entry test whereas this was 90 percent in Punjab thus Sindh province is in another quandary. "Fortunately, it has been amicably decided that seats in Sindh for MBBS would not be reduced and its domicile holderswould be allowed to fill the allocated share," she said.

With regard to reservation of Sindh province about the PMDC's announced date for MBBS examination, the Minister said that she has approached President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi who has assured to get it adequately resolved.