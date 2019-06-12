UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Inaugurates Ultra-Low Dose Radiation CT Scanner At TKC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that The Kidney Centre (TKC) had been providing quality care to all for the past 30 years

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of newly installed Ultra-Low Dose Radiation CT Scanner in the Radiology Department at TKC, he appreciated efforts of TKC in supporting the treatment of poor patients suffering from kidney and bladder diseases, according to a statement.

Chairman board of Governors of TKC Adnan Afridi on the occasion said that TKC was a not-for-profit institution, and during the last financial year over 422 Million was spent on the treatment of 152, 482 patients through its welfare department.

The ceremony was also attended by the Members of the Board of Governors, along with the management team and doctors.

