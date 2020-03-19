UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Establishes Coronavirus Emergency Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Government of Sindh has established Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF) to help people affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in the province, said an announcement here on Thursday.

As per details deduction on account of contribution will be made at the sources source from the salaries of the officers/officials for the month of March 2020, in advance, and will be deposited in the Government of Sindh's CEF.

The rate of deduction for employees pertaining to BPS -1 to 16 were said to be five percent; BPS -17 to 20 (10 %); BPS 21 (25 %); BPS 22 (100 %).

All minister and advisers were said to be also contributing 100% of their salary for the fund.

More Stories From Health

