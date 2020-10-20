Sindh govt restores health risk allowance

The Sindh government on Tuesday restored the health risk allowance, earlier discontinued, in view of new wave of the coronavirus in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Tuesday restored the health risk allowance, earlier discontinued, in view of new wave of the coronavirus in the province.

According to details, the allowance has been restored considering the growing new wave of pandemic COVID-19 in the province.

The provincial government has withdrawn and canceled the earlier order of allowance's discontinuation.