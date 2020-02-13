UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Urges Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre Doctors To Withdraw Strike Call

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:12 PM

Sindh govt urges Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre doctors to withdraw strike call

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr.Azra Peechuho addressing a press conference here Thursday said the provincial government expects doctors associated with Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to withdraw their strike call in the interest of patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr.Azra Peechuho addressing a press conference here Thursday said the provincial government expects doctors associated with Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to withdraw their strike call in the interest of patients.

The JPMC doctors who resorted to closure of OPDs this morning, to register their protest for not being engaged in the placement process of the hospital under Federal government, have warned to go for absolute strike in case their concerns were not addressed.

The Health Minister on the occasion said in most categorical terms that provincial government can not be blackmailed nor any body would be allowed to cause any inconvenience to the people.

In reply to a question, she said the provincial government has already filed an appeal before the superior court with regard to return of JPMC, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) to Sindh government.

It was under 18th amendment in the constitution that all healthcare and educational institutions administered by federal government were handed to provincial authorities.

However, as per court orders, the federal government is required to take the three under its control.

Dr. Azra was of the opinion that federal authorities themselves have adopted a very cautious approach with regard to the issue and that things would be clear by March this year.

With regard to the performance of the provincial health department, she claimed that marked improvement could be registered in the quality and quantum of services delivered to the masses at facilities managed by Sindh government.

This, she said, was despite the fact that the government itself was exposed to resource constraints yet no compromise was made in the sector that were directly linked to the public in general.

Meanwhile, doctors and paramedical staff at JPMC, on Thursday, went on a token boycott of services offered at different out-patient departments in the hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Superior March Post All Government Court

Recent Stories

Case adjudication rate in 2019 amounts to 98%: Abu ..

14 minutes ago

Motorway Police recover stolen car, thief arrested ..

2 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University in ..

2 minutes ago

Growth of backward areas government's top priority ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree to Open Saudi ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Criticizes State Depar ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.