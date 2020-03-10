Sindh health department to set up its health desk at International Airport, Karachi

Sindh health department will be setting up its own health desk at the Quaid e Azam International Airport to screen passengers reaching Karachi from different destinations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh health department will be setting up its own health desk at the Quaid e Azam International Airport to screen passengers reaching Karachi from different destinations.

A decision in this context has been made by provincial minister for health and population welfare, Dr. Azra Peechuho during a meeting attended by officials of the health department to review emergence of new cases of the corona virus disease (COVID -19) among people with history of foreign visits during recent past.

It was also agreed that the provincial health department will soon issue an advisory for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if have reached Karachi, during past 15 days or so, from a country with positive cases.

All private and public hospitals would be required to establish a front desk to ensure coordination with provincial health department in identification of suspected cases. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were mentioned to had already been provided to these hospitals as how to deal with patients tested positive.

Sindh Government Gadap Hospital was said to have been already prepared as an isolation facility for patients confirmed to have contracted COVID 19.