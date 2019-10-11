UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Health Minister Inaugurates Tele-medicine Clinic At NICH

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:06 PM

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates tele-medicine clinic at NICH

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho here on Friday inaugurated a Tele-Medicine Clinic at National Institute of Health (NICH) with the motive to expand provision of updated medical treatment across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho here on Friday inaugurated a Tele-Medicine Clinic at National Institute of Health (NICH) with the motive to expand provision of updated medical treatment across the province.

The first of the series of linkage developed was between NICH and Sindh Government Hospital, Mithi - with efforts underway to develop similar arrangements between NICH and other child health-care facilities functional in remote areas.

The Minister on the occasion said the government was fully conscious of its responsibilities with regard to the right to quality health of the people.

"We are therefore not only trying to expand health-care services but also trying to ensure prevention of diseases," said Dr.

Azra Pechuho referring to immunization campaign being launched for different vaccine preventable diseases.

About the envisaged network of tele-medicine clinics, for the province, she said this would also help meeting the shortage of qualified medical experts particularly child specialists besides capacity building of doctors serving in least developed areas.

"This will particularly benefit the child patients unable to reach urban centres," she said.

The event was also addressed by NICH Director, Prof. Jamal Raza and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Event Government

Recent Stories

Masdar-led consortium inaugurates largest utility- ..

7 minutes ago

Auditors indicate Rs 171 billion sleaze in FBR

58 seconds ago

75 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reach ..

1 minute ago

Anti Terrorism Court summons British witnesses for ..

1 minute ago

8th National Rescue Challenge starts at ESA

1 minute ago

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Arrives to Congres ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.