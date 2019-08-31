Sindh health minister visits PMC Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical College Hospital on Saturday and went round different wards of the hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical College Hospital on Saturday and went round different wards of the hospital.

The minister expressed annoyance over the poor arrangements of cleanliness and low standard sanitation system.

The hospital administration was astonished on the sudden arrival of the health minister.

Dr. Azra later participated the Syndicate meeting of Peoples Medical University where she was briefed on different issues of the university.

Provincial Health Minister was accompanied by Chairman Public Accounts Committee Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio.