NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Healthcare Commission conducted raids on clinics run by non- qualified persons, while several other clinic owners managed to flee on the information of raids.

According to reports, the Focal Person Sindh Health Care Commission Dr. Muhammad Umer Jamali said that action was taken against quakes functioning in the areas of Taj Colony, Gollimar and Bochheri Town where the commission sealed eight clinics on the complaints that these clinics were being run by non-qualified persons impersonating as doctors.

Dr. Jamali said that quakes were checking patients and prescribing medicines.

They have also affixed the Names of qualified doctors at their clinics, Focal Person said.

He said that at one clinic the board of a Lady doctor was affixed while it was being run by male person. He said that more than 200 such clinics in Nawabshah city, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Daur, Bucheri, Bandhi, Daulatpur, Shahpur Jahania and other towns and villages were being run by quakes.

Dr. Jamali said that apart from MBBS doctors, the registration of laboratories and medical stores was also in progress.