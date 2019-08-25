Sindh Healthcare Commission signs MoU with PBSA to train doctors and paramedics in Larkana

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:44 AM
Sindh Healthcare Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Biological Safety Association to raise awareness among district Larkana based health care providers as how to prevent spread of human immuno virus (HIV) that causes AIDS
As per available details Pakistan Biological Safety Association will develop bio awareness programs for prevention of HIV infection in the district through series of workshops focussed on safe handling of blood borne pathogens.
The target groups under the program would be medical and surgical consultants, general practitioners, para medical staff, lab related staff, dispensers and pharmacy staff.
Awareness material for the purpose would be developed in accordance to capacities and education of each of the above cited groups.