Sindh increases budgetary allocation for health sector by 19 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Government has increased the budgetary allocation for health sector by 19% and has earmarked Rs.114.4 billion for fiscal year 2019-2020 against Rs.96.8 billion in 2018-2019.

Sindh Chief Minister in his budget speech here Friday said allocated amount for the new fiscal year would not cover medical education and shall be focused on series of healthcare programs coupled with establishment and upgradation health facilities besides strengthening of monitoring and surveillance of health systems as well as procurement of machinery and equipments.

Mentioning that health is a high priority, the Sindh CM said significant investments have been made over the years in the preventive program and primary healthcare largely through Peoples Primary Health Initiative.

The provincial government was claimed to had made significant investments in Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) turning the three facilities into state-of-the-art centres.