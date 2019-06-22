(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international conference and workshop in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 24-25, at 9 a.m, at SIUT here.

The conference entitled "Ethical Deceased Organ and Tissue Donor Programs and the Role of Transplant Coordinators," brings together representatives of international organizations and leading medical experts to discuss ethical aspects of deceased donation and the practical challenges faced in establishing deceased donor programs in different countries, said a statement on Saturday.