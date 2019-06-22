UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation's CBEC To Host Intl Conference On June 24-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation's CBEC to host Intl Conference on June 24-25

Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international conference and workshop in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 24-25, at 9 a.m, at SIUT here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international conference and workshop in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 24-25, at 9 a.m, at SIUT here.

The conference entitled "Ethical Deceased Organ and Tissue Donor Programs and the Role of Transplant Coordinators," brings together representatives of international organizations and leading medical experts to discuss ethical aspects of deceased donation and the practical challenges faced in establishing deceased donor programs in different countries, said a statement on Saturday.

Related Topics

Sindh World June

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Multan distributes Zameen Seha ..

2 minutes ago

Juventus seeking Ajax star De Ligt: report

2 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs. 1 billion in Budget 2019-20 for ..

2 minutes ago

NAB is an independent, autonomous institution: Gov ..

2 minutes ago

Interior Minister Maas Urges Germans to Wake Up to ..

17 minutes ago

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.