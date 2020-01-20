Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation expands its clinical ambit and opens Breast Cancer Ward

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho here on Monday opened the breast cancer ward at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

The newly inaugurated facility enhanced services of the institute's clinical ambit amidst growing number of breast cases being reported to its oncology unit.

SIUT Director, Prof Adib Rizvi in his address discussed the transformation and achievements of SIUT milestone during past four decades.

Dr Bushra Sheerazi, in charge of the newly established ward gave a detailed presentation about the phenomenon of breast cancer in the country.

It was mentioned that breast cancer was posing a great threat to the female population of Pakistan as according to an estimate one approximately in nine women suffers with the ailment across the country.

The rate of prevalence happens to be one of the highest as compared to other Asia countries, said Dr. Bushra Sheerazi mentioning that SIUT took the imitative by setting up a unit in 2017 with an aim to provide multidisciplinary services and extend treatment to all patients.

"SIUT now plans to enhance its activities by increasing the number of out door patients facilities beside performing surgeries, and carrying out radiology and pathology," said in charge of the newly established ward.

The oncology department itself was said to be also enhancing genetically testing in the days to come.

Speaking on the occasion the Sindh Health Minister greatly lauded the services which the SIUT is providing to the society at large for over past four decades.

She declared Dr Adib Rizvi the Director of SIUT as an iconic personality of the country.

Dr Azra Pechuho said the statistics of breast cancer patients in the country was eye opener.

The health minister assured that all steps would be taken to provide relief to affected population Later, Dr. Pechuho accompanied by SIUT Director and other faculty/staff members went round the various sections of the wardand saw the available facilities.