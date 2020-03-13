- Home
Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation (SIUT) Facilitates Patients On World Kidney Day
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:56 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Sukkur has organized a program for public education and awareness at Sukkur camp in connection of World Kidney Day here on Friday.
Free test and consultation were provided to patients at Chablani Centre, SIUT Sukkur, led by Dr Iqbal Daud Pota.
The doctors and specialists were present and provided expert advice to public at large, carried out free medical tests and consultation.