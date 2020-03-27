UrduPoint.com
Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation (SIUT) Starts Clinic To Examines Symptoms Of COVID-19 Among Public

Fri 27th March 2020

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) starts clinic to examines symptoms of COVID-19 among public

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has started the Corona Virus Clinic to examine general public for symptoms of Corona Virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has started the Corona Virus Clinic to examine general public for symptoms of Corona Virus.

A spokesperson of the SIUT on Friday said that a detailed history of travel and contact and clinical parameters are tested.

Those found with history and symptoms suggestive of Corona Virus are tested by PCR.

Thus far over 1258 people have been screened. One patient with travel history was positive for COVID 19. He is now quarantined at home by the Sindh government and is doing well.

SIUT coronavirus "Helpline" :021 99215469, is also playing an important role in assisting public round the clock, where doctors provide them information about preventive measures and guidelines.

