Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shahla Raza chairs COVID-19 monitoring committee meeting

Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shahla Raza on Friday chaired Ccoronavirus Monitoring Committee meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shahla Raza on Friday chaired Ccoronavirus Monitoring Committee meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner East.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of district, Chairman of Union Councils, District Health Officers, SHOs and officers of other relevant departments, said a statement.

The meeting decided to form teams of volunteers at the Taluka levels, in order to create awareness among the masses. The teams will work under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of the District.

The provincial minister was informed that isolation ward facilities are available at the hospital in the district where the patients of corona virus are undergoing treatment and tests are also being conducted for the suspected patients. Syeda Shahla Raza, along with the officers, visited Aga Khan Hospital and inspected the Isolation wards established there.

The meeting also approved the launching of an awareness campaign about the corona virus precautions.

Shahla Raza requested all political parties, scholars and civil society to play their role in this regard and urged the citizens to stay at their houses and give up unnecessary engagements.

She said that under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister, the entire Sindh government machinery is working day and night to deal with the outbreak of pandemic corona virus and adequate arrangements have been made to provide medical facilities.

It was also decided that a meeting of monitoring committee will be held at the DC Office on daily basis to assess the situation of corona virus in the district.

It is pertinent to note that on the directive of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, committees consisting of public representatives have been constituted in each district of Sindh to contain outbreak of COVID-19.

