Sindh Police Reports 13 New COVID-19 Caes In Ten Days

Sindh Police reports 13 new COVID-19 caes in ten days

As many as 13 cops were contracted with COVID-19 in last ten days lifting the toll of total infected cops to 6379, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 13 cops were contracted with COVID-19 in last ten days lifting the toll of total infected cops to 6379, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police here on Thursday.

He said that currently 28 officers and personnel were underwent treatment.

The spokesman told that 6327 policemen had been recovered from the disease and 24 policemen lost their lives battling against the pandemic.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

More Stories From Health

